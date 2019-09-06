Menu
Watch out for scammers targetting your driveway
SCAM ALERT: Door to door scammers targeting CQ homeowners

Christine Mckee
6th Sep 2019 12:01 PM
BEWARE dodgy offers that sound too good to be true.

Especially if you live in Emerald where there are reports of an itinerant trader offering driveway repairs and bitumen services.

The Office of Fair Trading warms that these itinerant bitumen layers often leave people out of pocket after claiming they have bitumen left over from another job and can offer it a 'cheap price today only'.

A spokesman said they tend to vary their approaches and mix and match their sales pitches depending on what they think will work with the particular consumers they are targeting.

"Sometimes watered down bitumen is laid on ungraded or poorly graded ground and consumers find themselves out of pocket twice as they later have to pay another trader to have it removed and replaced," he said.

"On other occasions the traders initially quote a low cost then a much higher payment is demanded during the work for it to be completed.

"Consumers sometimes comply because if the work isn't finished they can't get their car out of the garage.

"Sometimes the scammers simply take large deposits, perform no work, and never return with consumers having no way to get a refund as these types of traders usually vanish."

Consumers are reminded door-to-door traders must generally not accept payment or commence work on a property within a 10 business day cooling-off period.

Any agreement can be cancelled within this period without penalty.

If you think you have seen these traders, contact the Office of Fair Trading on 13 74 68 so their movements can be tracked and consumers warned.

