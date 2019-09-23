Menu
WARNING: Ergon Engery said they had received reports of people were impersonating their employees to gain access to properties in the Rockhampton region.
SCAM ALERT: Fake Ergon workers target CQ properties

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
23rd Sep 2019 1:14 PM
RESIDENTS in North Rockhampton are being advised to be wary of people impersonating Ergon Energy workers.

The warning comes after Ergon Energy was made aware of people in North Rockhampton impersonating their employees to gain access to customer properties.

“Two men wearing hi-vis clothing and carrying a ladder have attempted to access a property at Berserker claiming to be Ergon Energy employees inspecting a service line to a house,” an Ergon spokesperson said.

“The men’s uniforms were not Ergon Energy branded and they did not provide proof of identity.

“Customers are advised to be wary of suspect workers attempting to gain access to their property and are also reminded that have the right to ask for proof of ID of all Ergon Energy employees.”

If customers are approached by people professing to be Ergon Energy employees who haven’t any proof of identity, they should contact Ergon Energy on 13 74 76.

