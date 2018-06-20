Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Don't fall for this tax scam.
Don't fall for this tax scam. Contributed
Crime

SCAM ALERT: That email is not from the tax office

19th Jun 2018 4:39 PM | Updated: 20th Jun 2018 8:26 AM

IT'S taxtime and police are warning people to be vigilant about tax scams.

Richmond Police District posted the warning to Facebook: "It's almost tax time, so keep an eye out for scam emails and texts pretending to be from the Australian Taxation Office".

"Not all of them are as easy to detect as the rookie efforts pictured. The ATO will never send a text or email asking for personal information, or to pay a fee for a refund."

So be aware, and don't be scammed out of your hard-earned money.

australian tax office editors picks northern rivers crime tax scam
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Man winched to safety off the Central Queensland coast

    Man winched to safety off the Central Queensland coast

    Breaking The 44-year-old male had been ill for more than 36 hours.

    • 20th Jun 2018 9:50 AM
    BREAKING: Police carry out early morning drug raids in Rocky

    BREAKING: Police carry out early morning drug raids in Rocky

    Breaking Two homes are being searched by police

    Retracing a forgotten Rocky family's historical tragedy

    Retracing a forgotten Rocky family's historical tragedy

    People and Places Three sisters return to Rocky to remind us about the Nicholsons.

    Escapee found dumped on roadside to be charged

    premium_icon Escapee found dumped on roadside to be charged

    Crime Dramatic day ends in arrest of Levi James Brown

    Local Partners