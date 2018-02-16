SCAM WATCH: CQ residents targeted by fraudsters

SCAM WARNING: Rockhampton's Taylor Clarke is one of many who has been affected by scammers.

SCAM WARNING: Rockhampton's Taylor Clarke is one of many who has been affected by scammers. Sean Fox

BRUCE Nolan wants to warn Central Queenslanders they are at risk of being scammed.

The Yeppoon man received a call from a man claiming to be from Centrelink on Monday afternoon.

It was Mr Nolan's first experience with a scam.

The caller asked him why he hadn't answered any letters from Centrelink, and he responded to the caller saying he hadn't been sent any letters.

Mr Nolan was told he and his wife had been underpaid for 10 months.

He gave the scammer his pensioner card number, but no details from his bank card.

The caller then proceeded with the conversation, telling Mr Nolan there was a cheque for each of them worth $2800, with a surcharge of $200 each.

The man said the couple could pick the cheques up at Centrelink.

He asked Mr Nolan to go to Woolworths and purchase two Apple iTunes cards worth $200 each, and to give him a call afterwards.

But Mr Nolan knew straight away it was a scam.

"It might save people if they know about it," Mr Nolan said.

When Mr Nolan rang back, a voice said "Centrelink, please hold" which he said sounded convincing.

The pensioner was told there was an appointment with Sylvia at Centrelink from 11am.

However, Mr Nolan told the caller "you're a scammer, don't bother ringing me again".

A Rockhampton man, Taylor Clark found himself in a similar situation.

He received a phone call on Wednesday from someone claiming to be from the Australian Taxation Office, and asked him for his debit and credit card details.

Mr Clark said the caller told him there was a $900 refund him and kept pushing for his bank details.

The call didn't last long, a minute or so.

Mr Clark, who owns CQ Towing said the scammer had contacted his business number.

He researched the number online and found there were many instances of scam warnings and similar complaints, with 57 people talking about scams coming from the same phone number.

Anyone who suspects they have been called by a scammer should call Policelink on 131 444.