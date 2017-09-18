Scammers exposed: Rocky police reveal how crims are swindling life savings

Members of the Rockhampton community have fallen victim to scams targeted at their hard-earned money and life savings.

Members of the Rockhampton community have fallen victim to scams targeted at their hard-earned money and life savings. Luka Kauzlaric

SCAMMERS are swindling the Rockhampton community out of their hard-earned cash and pensioners out of their life savings, Rockhampton police warn.

Emails, phone calls, text messages and elaborate inheritance schemes are among the methods used, and police warn sometimes scammers may even impersonate someone you know.

In one week, four members of the community have attended the North Rockhampton Police Station front counter to report scams.

Today, police have issued an important warning and advice to prevent people falling prey to those "highly-skilled in deceiving their victims”.

Foremost, police said if you receive an offer that sounds too good to be true, "it probably is too good to be true”.

"Calls, emails and other approaches claiming that you have won an unexpected prize or a competition you did not enter are almost always scams,” Senior Constable Tamara White said.

"Do not open a link sent to you in a text message or email, the safest thing to do is report them and then delete them.

"Do not open the links in case they contain viruses or trojan horses.

"Police urge members of the public please do not send any money or give any payment or credit card details to claim lottery winnings or prizes for competitions you never entered.

"These scammers will then have your details and may steal your money or make purchases on your credit cards and you may not be refunded or compensated by your bank.

"Don't let scammers win the ultimate lottery by gaining your personal details and money.

"Scammers are highly skilled at deceiving their victims, and may even impersonate someone you know.”

Snr Const White said inheritance scams can be quite elaborate to convince you that a fortune awaits.

"Remember there are no get-rich-quick schemes: if it sounds too good to be true, report it and verify with the ACCC,” she said.

A number of community members have also contacted police after they received traffic infringement notices via email, and were told to pay the fine immediately or it would increase or legal action taken.

"E-tickets will only be delivered via email or MMS if you have been stopped by a police officer and choose to receive the traffic infringement notice by one of these methods,” Snr Const White said.

"If you are in doubt, the email address will be the officer's name and then followed by @police.qld.gov.au so if the email address is from yahoo, gmail, outlook alike, it is a scam.”

If you are uncertain about an infringement notice, please contact the police station detailed on the infringement notice or call Queensland Transport and Main Roads to confirm the infringement is authentic by providing the code.

If you or anyone you know is affected by a scam or you are unsure if it is a scam, please call 1300 795 995 or report it online to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) on their Scam Watch website.

Subscribe to the Scam Watch newsletter to receive radar alerts on the latest scams to your email inbox.