WARNING: Queensland Police have today warned residents to be wary of scammers.
Crime

Scammers target Woolies shoppers

kaitlyn smith
31st Mar 2020 3:30 PM
ROCKHAMPTON police have this afternoon warned residents to remain vigilant as scammers try to take advantage of vulnerable shoppers.

The warning comes after scammers attempted to gain access to scores of personal data through an email claiming to be from Woolworths.

CAUTION: Residents around Central Queensland are reminded to remain vigilant of suspicious emails.
A number of people throughout Central Queensland reported the suspicious email which promises complimentary shopping vouchers worth $250 in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

Police cautioned recipients not to open or distribute the email’s contents and to delete it and any other suspicious items immediately.

Anyone with further information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

