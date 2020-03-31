Scammers target Woolies shoppers

WARNING: Queensland Police have today warned residents to be wary of scammers.

ROCKHAMPTON police have this afternoon warned residents to remain vigilant as scammers try to take advantage of vulnerable shoppers.

The warning comes after scammers attempted to gain access to scores of personal data through an email claiming to be from Woolworths.

A number of people throughout Central Queensland reported the suspicious email which promises complimentary shopping vouchers worth $250 in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

Police cautioned recipients not to open or distribute the email’s contents and to delete it and any other suspicious items immediately.

Anyone with further information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.