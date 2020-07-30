Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

COVID patient visited primary school

Alex Treacy
by and Alex Treacy
30th Jul 2020 7:16 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A confirmed COVID case was present at a Logan primary school at the weekend, the principal has revealed, prompting a thorough cleaning before staff and students could use the area.

In a letter sent to school parents seen by The Courier-Mail, Greenbank State School principal Jeff Jones confirmed that a person with COVID used the school hall on Sunday in connection with an external event.

"Staff and students from the school were not present (on Sunday)," Mr Jones said.

"Our school has been taking all appropriate precautions regarding health and hygiene and we will continue to do so.

Greenbank State School’s principal has confirmed a person with COVID used the school hall on Sunday. Picture: Facebook
Greenbank State School’s principal has confirmed a person with COVID used the school hall on Sunday. Picture: Facebook

"We carefully clean all locations hired by external groups after their event.

"Accordingly, the hall was thoroughly cleaned on early Monday morning before any use by students and staff.

Olivia Muranga and Diana Lasu travelled to Melbourne and have become the state's first positive cases outside of quarantine since May.
Olivia Muranga and Diana Lasu travelled to Melbourne and have become the state's first positive cases outside of quarantine since May.

"The Metro South Public Health Unit has assessed the risks to the school community and it is safe for students to attend the school."

Mr Jones urged anyone with symptoms or who were feeling unwell to seek a COVID test.

It comes as three women at the centre of southeast Queensland's latest virus outbreak are charged by detectives.

Police allege Olivia Winnie Muranga, Diana Lasu and one unnamed woman, deliberately provided false information on their Queensland border declarations to gain access back into Queensland after travelling to Victoria.

Originally published as Scare: COVID patient visited primary school

More Stories

coronavirus coronavirusqld editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Report card: Fitzroy healthier, but data lacking

        premium_icon Report card: Fitzroy healthier, but data lacking

        Environment A Fitzroy Partnership for River Health report card gave the Fitzroy Basin a B-grade for 2018-19.

        Bold plan revealed to slash cost of water for CQ’s farmers

        premium_icon Bold plan revealed to slash cost of water for CQ’s farmers

        News The price of water would come down by 20 per cent for farmers as part of an...

        REVEALED: ‘Most bizarre’ events of Lakes Creek home robbery

        premium_icon REVEALED: ‘Most bizarre’ events of Lakes Creek home robbery

        News The events include threats to cut off genitals, swinging an axe handle...

        Global feat for Rocky’s esteemed teen ballerina

        premium_icon Global feat for Rocky’s esteemed teen ballerina

        Art & Theatre A chance to perform on the international stage looks to soon be a reality for one...