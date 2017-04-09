'Scariest moment of my life' as croc attacks dog

A crocodile swallows a piece of chicken at the Koorana Crocodile Farm.

A CAPRICORN Coast woman has shared the "scariest moment of her life" after a crocodile attacked her dog on Friday.

Sarah Tysoe said her frightening ordeal occured near her horse's agistment, in a dam where she and family members swam and camped alongside.

READ: Massive crocodile spotted lurking in flooded Fitzroy waters.

Yeppoon resident Sarah Tysoe and Marley at her dam in Tanby where a croc attacked her dog. Matty Holdsworth

Wildlife rangers removed the crocodile yesterday from the dam at Tanby after traps were set on Saturday.

Sarah said the crocodile, more than 2m long, had been relocated to the Koorana Crocodile Farm.

Croc attack: Croc attacks Marley the dog at Tandy dam.

She said her pet dog, Marley, had been checked by vets and given a clear bill of health.

"We are so lucky it was only a puncture," Sarah said.

LUCKY ESCAPE: Sarah Tysoe's dog, Marley, after croc bite.

"We had a very, very lucky encounter."

Sarah said it appeared the crocodile had sought refuge to somewhere calmer from a flooded waterway.

She estimated the creek about 100m from the dam.

Describing in detail the "most scariest moment of my life so far", Sarah said she froze "petrified" as the crocodile watched her.

After a big trail ride, she decided "it would be nice to give the horses a drink from the dam before heading up to untack and feed".

The dam where a croc attacked Sarah Tysoe's dog.

"Marley beat me to the dam by barely 20 seconds," Sarah said.

"I heard her splash into the water and what happened next was unbelievable.

"I heard what sounded like a dog fight on the other side of the rise before Marley squealed and flew back towards me.

"In disbelief I cantered (my horse) up the side of the dam to see what was going on and found a crocodile laying not far off the bank's edge watching me."

No Caption Contributed

She said she froze.

"The croc was about 10m away, it was pretty close," Sarah said.

She said she didn't know how the crocodile hadn't killed the dog.

"(Marley) escaped with barely a mark," Sarah said.

Local crocodile expert John Lever said people should be aware that crocodiles would likely be spotted in different locations following the flood.

"Crocs will turn up in strange places," Mr Lever said.

He said this was normal following a cyclone or flood event as the animals were flushed out of the river and creek system.

Mr Lever urged anyone who spotted a crocodile to report it to the CrocWatch hotline on 1300 130 372.