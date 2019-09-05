Menu
ScarJo defends controversial star: ‘Believe him’

5th Sep 2019 7:37 AM

Woody Allen has a defender in frequent collaborator Scarlett Johansson.

The actress, 34, told The Hollywood Reporter in its new cover story that she wouldn't hesitate to work again with Allen, who has been accused by estranged daughter Dylan Farrow of sexual abuse.

"I love Woody," Johansson said. "I believe him, and I would work with him anytime."

Johansson and Allen on the red carpet together in 2008.
Allen, 83, has directed Johansson in Match Point, Scoop and Vicky Cristina Barcelona.

Although much of Hollywood has distanced itself from Allen in light of the resurfaced allegations and #MeToo movement, Johansson said she feels adamant about sticking by his side.

"I see Woody whenever I can, and I have had a lot of conversations with him about it," she explained. "I have been very direct with him, and he's very direct with me. He maintains his innocence, and I believe him."

 

The pair are frequent collaborators.
Johansson said she understood that it's difficult to defend Allen given the sociopolitical climate in Hollywood, but wouldn't back down from believing in his innocence.

"It's hard because it's a time where people are very fired up, and understandably," she said. "Things needed to be stirred up, and so people have a lot of passion and a lot of strong feelings and are angry, and rightfully so. It's an intense time."

 

This story originally appeared in the NY Post and is republished here with permission.

dylan farrow scarlett johansson sexual abuse woody allen

