Scary details of extortion plot against NFL star revealed

Then Houston Texan Tyrann Mathieu before his move to the Kansas City Chiefs this year. Picture: Bob Levey/Getty Images

COME at the Honey Badger, you best not miss.

A distant relative of Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu has been arrested on suspicion of trying to extort more than $1 million, according to WDSU News.

The man, Geourvon Sears, is out on bond.

Sears, according to an affidavit reviewed by WDSU, is accused of calling and texting Mathieu with threats to leak allegations of sexual misconduct.

Investigators say that around April 20, Sears called Mathieu asking for a $1.5 million deposit, WDSU rerported, and later demanded $5 million.

Court records reportedly allege Sears told Mathieu's relatives: "I want $1.5 million by Friday or I am going to kill you all."

In another text, he allegedly wrote: "$5 million by Friday, I'm done talking, emailing TMZ now."

Tyrann Mathieu has become a cult hero in the NFL under the nickname “The Honey Badger”.

Mathieu's relatives reportedly feared for their safety.

"He's dealing with a family member who is dealing with a mental health issue," Denise White, Mathieu's agent, told WDSU.

"Tyrann is fine. His family is fine. They are getting through."

Mathieu reportedly blocked the distant relative's phone number after receiving the threats - at which point the unknown alleged extortionist is accused of contacting Mathieu's friends and family members to make similar threats.

The details of the extraordinary saga have come to light after a Federal court ruling to unseal the court documents.

According to reports, the relative is being held on house arrest with a holding bond set at $US25,000.

He is expected to front court again on June 21.

Meanwhile, Mathieu has reportedly brushed off the case to reportedly propose to his girlfriend.

It was also revealed this week that Mathieu has signed a new contract with the Kansas City Chiefs worth $US42 million.

The NFL safety had inked a three-year deal in March with $US26.8 million guaranteed,.

Mathieu kicked off his NFL career in 2013, when he was selected in the third round by the Arizona Cardinals. The Pro Bowler signed a one-year deal with the Houston Texans last year, before leaving for the Chiefs in free agency this past March.