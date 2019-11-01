Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Social media users said the incident was their
Social media users said the incident was their "worst nightmare".
News

SCARY: #loadfail reminds drivers of Final Destination

Kate Dodd
by
1st Nov 2019 10:37 AM

A TRUCK driver has been charged with a severe load restraint breach after a long package fell off a loaded truck in the middle of a busy Sydney road. 

The incident happened yesterday on Pennant Hills Road, which is part of the Cumberland Highway. 

Police posted dashcam was posted to the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command - NSW Police Force Facebook page yesterday and attracted many comments from fearful drivers. 

One driver wrote that it reminded them of the Final Destination movies and others said it was their "worst nightmare". 

Luckily, no-one was injured in the incident. 

Police said the driver would appear in a local court in coming weeks. 

crash editors picks highway log truck nsw police sydney truck
Big Rigs

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Yeppoon man dies after single vehicle crash

        premium_icon UPDATE: Yeppoon man dies after single vehicle crash

        News Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal a single vehicle traffic crash at Marlborough.

        14-year-old tackles ‘I’m bored’ issue

        premium_icon 14-year-old tackles ‘I’m bored’ issue

        News “We need a place we can gather, where we feel welcome."

        Surge in new dwelling approvals for Central Queensland

        premium_icon Surge in new dwelling approvals for Central Queensland

        News Rockhampton Regional Council reports a strong take up of its $5000 home builders...

        QCS responds to prison riots, guards charged Prison officers facing charges

        premium_icon QCS responds to prison riots, guards charged Prison officers...

        News Two prison riots and seven prison officers charged at the Capricornia Correctional...