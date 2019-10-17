Scary yourself silly and earn $1000

NIGHTMARE JOB: You and a friend could earn $1000 and prizes for watching five horror movies.

NIGHTMARE JOB: You and a friend could earn $1000 and prizes for watching five horror movies.

A NIGHTMARE of a job has just been announced, and it’s up to you horror buffs out there to lure your most squeamish mate into a movie marathon of the creepiest kind.

If it’s any consolation for your faint-hearted friend, they won’t walk away with only a case of night terrors, they’ll also earn a cool $500 from Reviews.org ($1000 for you both to participate).

The lucky (or unlucky) contenders will also be given a care package to get them through the five horror films, Google Play vouchers to purchase the movies, and two free Fitbit Versa 2 watches.



Participants must be able to watch the five chosen films between October 24-27, but not back to back - best to give your skittish friend some time to recover between viewings.

Viewers must also provide mini reviews of each movie, sharing particular insights into how scary you found each film on the provided response forms.

Your responses will help decide the scariest film of the decade.

And to make sure you don’t cheat by doing a cheeky Wiki search to avoid all the jump scares, you must each wear your provided Fitbit to track and log your heart rate before, during and after each movie.

If this sounds like the perfect four-day date for you and your apprehensive second half, nominate your pair at www.reviews.org/au/entertainment/a-nightmare-job-for-halloween/ before closing time of October 21 9pm.