Scattered rain sees over 100mm in some parts of CQ

The radar on Weatherzone website at 9.17am on October 14, 2017. Weatherzone

IT may not have seemed it for many Central Queenslanders, but last night's thunderstorm let loose over 100mm of rain in some patches and over 50mm in many others.

According to the 24-rainfall figures on the Bureau of Meteorology website, there was 102mm of rain that fell at Mid Kroombit up to 9am this morning.

There was also 104mm at Gregory Highway, 74mm at Beckers, 65 at South Kariboe Creek, 61mm at Upper Rainbow, 64mm at Folding Hills and 59mm at Billaboo.

Meanwhile other places recorded around the 10mm mark such as Echo Hills, Red Rock, Lonesome Creek, Broadmere and Weringa Creek.

The Fitzroy River recorded 51mm at Riverslea, 36mm at Marlborough Creek and 2.4 at Samuel Hill.

There is a 90% chance of rain today, with that chance becoming less likely later tonight. There is also a chance of a thunderstorm and light winds.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy and there is a high (70%) chance of showers, most likely in the morning and afternoon. There is also a chance of a thunderstorm in the morning and afternoon. Light winds becoming east to southeasterly 20 to 25 km/h in the morning.

The outlook for the rest of the week is similar with 70 and 80% chances of rain from Monday through to Thursday.

What people reported on Who Got the Rain? Facebook page:

Don Higgins - 18.5 mls in Dysart overnight

Nette Gillies - 50mm at "Devenish" 105km East of Blackall. Best fall since January. Very happy, but hoping those who missed out will get some very soon

Jane Shannon - 61mm Nth of Jambin at Smoky Creek CQ.

Karen Devonshire - 61mm at Ag Grow Emerald

Vicki Bradshaw - 15mm at "Fairhaven" near Banana Qld.

Byron Heading - 57mm at "Welsis” between Moranbah and Clermont

Rosemary Robertson - 35 mls at Marmorrdale. Clermont. Piir bzbies pleases to get out if yard this morning.

Clytie Comiskey - 55mm rain at "Avoca” Alpha Q

Ian Bridgeman - 110mm time to check dams. Edge of Capella

Louise Prentice - 80 mls JAMAR, north of Yamala, EMERALD