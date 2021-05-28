Sceptic faces jail for quarantine escape bid

Andrew Hawkes was on Friday found guilty of attempting to leave hotel quarantine. Pictures: Facebook.

A self-styled motivational speaker and coronavirus sceptic has been warned he is in danger of being sent to jail after being found guilty of attempting to flee hotel quarantine at the height of the pandemic earlier this year.

Queensland man Andrew Hawkes on Friday faced Sydney’s Downing Centre Local Court over a bizarre confrontation at the luxury Sheraton Grand Park Hotel in January.

Hawkes pleaded not guilty to breaking a public health order after attempting to walk out of the hotel despite not completing his full term of quarantine.

The Gold Coast resident filmed the encounter with police on his mobile phone in which he bombarded the officers with questions about the validity of the regulations.

The court previously heard that Hawkes identifies as a sovereign citizen, a group that does not recognise the legitimacy of the government and claims the law does not apply to them.

“Can I see evidence where this act pertains to a man?” Hawkes said during the video, which was played to the court.

After being told he was being escorted back to his room, Hawkes remonstrated.

“You’re manhandling me, I’m complying,” he said.

“I’ve asked for evidence, which you’ve failed to provide.”

He ordinarily would have been due to leave hotel quarantine on January 5 after serving a 14-day quarantine period following his return from the US.

However, due to his refusal to undergo a Covid-19 nasal swab test, he was required under the public health order to serve an additional 10 days.

On his business Facebook page, Hawkes describes himself as an “entrepreneur” and “an author and a speaker on the topic of personal attraction and spiritual intuition”.

“Although reluctant to call himself a healer, Andrew is well attuned to spirit energy and the different effects it has on people,” his Facebook profile says.

“Andrew receives many messages that have been described to him as ‘givings’ through his ability to connect to the non-physical realm.”

He also posted numerous articles and memes questioning the legitimacy of the pandemic.

Hawkes had several running battles with Magistrate Jacqueline Milledge, continually interrupting proceedings and claiming that the court had no jurisdiction.

Hawkes, who was representing himself, initially refused to stand at the bar table, prompting Ms Milledge to call for several sheriffs to be called into the courtroom to control him.

Ms Milledge also at one point threatened to hold him in contempt of court if he continued to talk over her.

“I stand as a man of the land and I come in peace,” Hawkes repeatedly rose to his feet to tell the court.

However, Ms Milledge described his arguments as “nonsensical”.

“All the evidence pertains to me as a man,” Hawkes said.

“Tell me about that, you being a man, what does that mean?” Ms Milledge replied after he repeatedly claimed during the hearing that a man was a social construct and the law didn’t apply to him.

“You’re an intelligent woman,” Hawkes said.

She said she questioned his arguments because she was an intelligent woman.

“I’m flesh and bone,” Hawkes said.

“What does that mean? A person is flesh and bone,” Ms Milledge said.

“A person is a fictional entity,” Hawkes replied.

Hawkes had attempted to argue that while he refused a nasal swab, he had been willing to provide an oral fluid sample.

But Ms Milledge said that the legislation clearly set out what was required of him under guidelines set by the chief health officer.

He had also claimed that he had a letter slipped under his door saying he was free to leave on the 14th day of quarantine.

But Ms Milledge added that he had made no attempt to clarify with authorities whether the note was correct and ignored the direction given to him by police.

“The police had every right to put their hands on him, every right to arrest him,” Ms Milledge said.

“He is not someone who was going to remain where he was told.”

After being found guilty, he will face sentencing in July for what Ms Milledge described as a “serious” breach of the law.

He is facing a maximum sentence of six months in prison, though she noted he had a clean criminal record.

She told him he would have to be assessed for suitability for community service otherwise there was a “serious” chance he could be imprisoned.

Originally published as Sceptic faces jail for quarantine escape bid