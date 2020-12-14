Scheme to boost Rocky jobs and social housing

15 local trades will be involved with the construction of social housing in Frenchville.

15 local trades will be involved with the construction of social housing in Frenchville.

CONSTRUCTION of apartments worth more than $2 million will increase construction jobs and eventually provide social housing for Rockhampton residents.

The State Government will build five one-bedroom and two 2-bedroom apartments in Frenchville as part of its Works for Tradies program.

Hutchinson Builders project manager Dan McKenna said the Frenchville build was a $2.17 million project.

“Over 90 per cent of this value will be directly spent in the local community with only a small portion being spent elsewhere due to specialty supply items,” he said.

“It is being run from Hutchies local office of 11 years, which has 14 permanent local employees, four being directly involved in this project.

“Up to 15 local trades will be involved in the construction, with a build time of about six months.”

Hutchinson Builders team leader Nick Colthup said there would be broader industry benefits.

“It helps create training opportunities for apprentices with the State Government mandatory training hours needing to be met which improves the industry’s future,” he said.

“With 2020 being a difficult year for a lot of smaller businesses, projects like this have been welcomed by the construction industry and wider community alike.”

Member for Rockhampton Barry O’Rourke.

Member for Rockhampton Barry O’Rourke said the social housing would provide seven full-time equivalent jobs.

“This Works for Tradies project will include five one-bedroom apartments and two 2-bedroom apartments, with works on site scheduled to start in the coming weeks,” he said.

Communities and Housing Minister Leeanne Enoch said the State Government’s $1.6 billion Housing Construction Jobs Program would fund 4,522 social homes and 1,034 “affordable” homes over 10 years.