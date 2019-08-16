Schilldora bypasses big boys in chase of spring riches

Schilldora kicks off her spring campaign in Adelaide on Saturday. Picture: Atkins Photography

Schilldora kicks off her spring campaign in Adelaide on Saturday. Picture: Atkins Photography

RICHARD and Chantelle Jolly are hoping the decision to bypass the big boys in Saturday's $120,000 Group 3 Spring Stakes will reap rewards later in the spring for Schilldora.

One of South Australia's best sprinting mares, Schilldora hasn't raced since being beaten less than two lengths behind Embrace Me in the Group 3 Typhoon Tracy at Moonee Valley in February.

"We thought about running in the Spring Stakes, but it looked pretty strong,'' Jolly said.

"I just though first-up over 1200m against Group 1 horses at weight-for-age might have been a hard ask and it might have just flattened her. We decided to take the cautious approach.

"If she'd had a run under her belt you'd probably run her, but there are heaps of races available to her in Melbourne."

Jolly said an impressive recent jump-out at Morphettville was almost enough to convince them to dive in the deep first-up, but she will instead contest the $35,000 SA Thoroughbred Breeders Members over 1050m.

"She went really well, better than I expected,'' Jolly added.

"But having had a fair lay off we thought this was a better approach.

"Black type is obviously the goal and if she goes well Saturday the (Group 3) Cockram Stakes a fortnight later is a nice option,'' he said.

Jolly is confident the mare is over the issues that plagued her during the Adelaide Festival of Racing which led to a decent spell.

"We hit a few troubles with her, nothing serious, but feet issues,'' Jolly said.

"She's had a good spell and appears fine this time around,'' he said.

The Jolly stable will be represented by Hard Empire in the $120,000 Group 3 Spring Stakes, who is marked a $14 chance after the scratching of Behemoth.

David Jolly has opted for Melbourne with Behemoth, leaving the Lindsey Smith-trained Scales Of Justice a $1.75 chance ahead of Goodwood winner Despatch, who is marked a $3.70 with Ladbrokes.

Jolly said the also toyed with the idea of heading to Melbourne, with Kemalpasa chasing his third win from as many starts in his four-year-old campaign, and had their eyes on a Queensland campaign early next year.

"We definitely though about Melbourne,'' Jolly said.

"The long-term goal is the Magic Millions four-year-old race over 1400m on the Gold Coast.

"He's always had it (ability), but he's turned the corner now and he's absolutely flying, his track work has been great and he's getting better and better,'' he said.

Stream over 50 sports live and any time on your TV or favourite device with KAYO SPORTS. The biggest Aussie sports and the best from overseas. Just $25/month. No lock-in contract. Get your 14-day free trial >