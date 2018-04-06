Menu
IN THE POOL: Liam Schluter in action at the Gold Coast.
Commonwealth Games

Schluter savours winning medal after joining Fox on podium

Steele Taylor
by
6th Apr 2018 3:01 PM

SWIMMING: Liam Schluter says he is delighted his toil at training has paid off, following his medal-winning performance at the Commonwealth Games on Thursday night.

The 19-year-old Kawana Waters swimmer claimed a silver medal while the University of the Sunshine Coast's Daniel Fox snared bronze in the men's S14 200m freestyle on the Gold Coast, after an intense final.

"It feels amazing. It was awesome,” he said.

"All my work's paid off, all my training with my coach Michael Sage back home.”

He was watched on by family and friends and he said the support of the crowd was "amazing”.

Schluter touched the wall in 1min56.23sec. He finished with a flourish, behind England's Thomas Hamer, who won in a world record time of 1:55.88.

It was the 19-year-old's first major medal at an international meet.

Fox, who won the corresponding event four years ago, was third in 1:58.26, after qualifying for the final fastest.

The 23-year-old boasts medals from the London and Rio Paralympics.

