School boy prodigy doesn't lose sight of his Origins

PROUD MOMENT: Roma's Ben Condon, who was selected in the under-20s State of Origin side in Sydney, receives his jersey from Petero Civoniceva.

Rugby league: Running out on to the field at Sydney's ANZ stadium in front of tens of thousands of people was a dream come true for former Roma-turned-Rockhampton-turned-Townsville boy Ben Condon.

Playing in the Queensland U20s side at the State of Origin decider, Condon attributes his skill development to the years of playing in Roma.

He first took to the fields at just five, playing for the local school competition with St John's.

It was the thing, everyone was playing it and I really loved it," he said.

"I made a few local rep teams, a few of the Roma and District and South West sides. The love of the game out there was pretty insane and even today I still have a lot of really good mates in Roma through footy I still catch up with when I go back."

Now 18, and living and playing football in Townsville, Condon said the nurturing of Roma school and club teams helped to develop his skills.

After moving to Rockhampton for high school, Condon continued to play and make teams, before he made the move to Townsville.

"I'm now with North Queensland Cowboys and their development squad, where I got selected from playing in the under-20s Hasting Steerings Colt Cup where I've been playing for the Townsville Black Hawks," he said.

"I got a call from my Black Hawks coach a few nights before Origin camp to say I had been selected for the U20s side... I didn't really believe it at first.

"It probably wasn't my best game. I got a bit caught up in the moment but to run out through the tunnel and look out into that big stadium was just crazy."

Condon has just signed a two year extension with the NRL development squad.