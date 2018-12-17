Menu
Police tape.
School buildings damaged in weekend attack

17th Dec 2018 2:41 PM

ROCKHAMPTON Police are looking for a young man who is believed to have caused serious damage to Rockhampton State High School over the weekend.

The man, thought to be in his late teens to early 20s, caused substantial damage to the school between December 7 and December 9.

It is reported that the man walked through the grounds of the school smashing windows in four school blocks.

Police are seeking help from the community and have released a description of the male urging anyone with information to contact Police link.

The male is described as:

  • Caucasian
  • Late teens to early 20s
  • Medium build
  • wearing a baseball cap, long sleeve shirt, jeans and shoes with reflective patterns.

You can contact Policelink on 131 444.

