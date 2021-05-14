Four critical after school bus collides with car

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said people have sustained injuries on the school bus while two people in the car are significantly entrapped.

Two children and two adults are in critical conditions and another 15 children have sustained injuries after a horror collision between a school bus and a car on the Warrego Highway.

Multiple paramedic, police and fire and rescue crews were called to the crash site 10km east of the town of Wallumbilla, between Roma and Chinchilla, at 3.23pm.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said 17 children were aboard the school bus when the crash occurred, with two considered to be in a critical condition suffering multiple fractures, while the other 15 students have sustained minor lacerations and abrasions.

The two adults in the car are in a critical condition, one suffering serious head and chest injuries.

Both adults were significantly trapped before being cut out of the wreck by SES and firefighters after the first of QFES four crews arrived at 3.40pm.

The driver of the school bus sustained minor injuries.

A rescue helicopter has been tasked and is expected to land on the highway shortly, and transportation of students to Roma Hospital has begun.

A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed both lanes of the Warrego Hwy have been shut as emergency services respond to the serious incident.

According to a QFES spokeswoman, SES were called in to cut the roof and door off the vehicle.

Two large QFES units were tasked, while one unit from the rural fire service also raced to the scene within minutes of receiving the call for help.

