School bus stop death threat lands teen in trouble

A 19-YEAR-OLD threatened to kill a 15-year-old at a school bus stop in Rockhampton.

For this action last month, Brock Babinall faced the Rockhampton Magistrates Court for one count of public nuisance.

The Gracemere man pleaded guilty to the charge which was the result outside a primary school on August 17 as he went to collect siblings from school.

Police Prosecutor Julie Marsden said both were waiting for siblings to finish school when Babinall called out to the 15-year-old "I'm going to kill you, you C$#%” before walking across the road.

Babinall's defence lawyer said there had been a conflict between the 15-year-old and his younger siblings earlier.

Babinall received a $750 fine for the offence with no conviction recorded.