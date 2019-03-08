School captain optimistic about Uni options

STUDY GOALS: Nicolas Bramham is optimistic about his study options at CQUni's Year 12 Experience on Friday

STUDY GOALS: Nicolas Bramham is optimistic about his study options at CQUni's Year 12 Experience on Friday Jann Houley

Nicolas Bramham, one of Rockhampton State High School's Captains, joined students from around the region on Friday to familiarise themselves with the northside CQUni campus.

"My parents have their own business but I always knew I would pursue an OP pathway and go to University,” he said.

"My sister went through Uni as well and studied allied health.”

Nicolas intends to enrol in a Bachelor of Creative Arts followed by a postgraduate degree in education.

He says, despite all the bad news about today's teens, there's a strong optimistic streak within his Year 12 cohort.

Tiarna Wright from Rockhampton High, Amber Haberle from Sth Rockampton High and Abbey Van der Werff from Rocky High aspire to paramedic and nursing studies next year Jann Houley

"There's a lot of opportunity for young people and there are increasing options to get into Uni if you want to,” he said.

"There's the OP pathway or TAFE, then there's the STEPS program.

"And once you're in, you can study on campus part or full-time or of-campus using modern technologies.”

Nicolas hasn't decided yet whether to stick close to home or look at courses down south.

But he's pleased his fellow seniors have the opportunity to stay in Rockhampton and continue their education if they choose.

"A lot of people in CQ don't have the capacity to move away so having a campus close to home we can all access is very important,” he said.

"I have a part-time job at Red Rooster so being able to continue that and study part-time around earning money is definitely something I'll take into account when it comes to the end of the year.”

"Psychology is also a passion of mine so who knows where I'll end up.”