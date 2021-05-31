School closes over Covid case

Victoria posted five new local infections on Sunday, bringing the state’s active virus case count to 49. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Crosling

A primary school in Melbourne’s outer northern suburbs has been closed after it was linked to the state’s Covid-19 outbreak.

Willmott Park Primary School notified staff and parents on Monday morning it had been closed for deep cleaning due to a coronavirus case.

The Craigieburn school is yet to be officially listed as an exposure site on the Department of Health’s website.

A note sent out to the school’s community by assistant principal Carmel Guglielmino said the campus would be shut until further notice.

Willmott Park Primary School notified staff and parents on Monday morning. Picture: Google Maps

“The department will be in contact with anyone that needs to isolate whilst this (deep cleaning) is being done,” it read.

Seven other venues in the area, including the Coffee Club at Craigieburn Central, the Dosa Hut, Big W Craigieburn and bus services, have been listed as tier 1 coronavirus exposure sites.

The Department of Health is yet to reveal how many new local Covid-19 cases were recorded on Monday.

