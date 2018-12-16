School Dux Pooja Arumugam's OP1 will help Rocky's health

SCHOOL DUX: Pooja Arumugam was the highest academic achiever for the 2018 cohort of Rockhampton Grammar School grade 12 students.

FOR a long time Pooja Arumugam had in mind the sort of career she wanted - to be a surgeon like her father.

Growing up sitting around the kitchen table, Pooja was fascinated with his tales from the operating room and was determined to work hard at school so that one day, she too could save lives.

Since Grade Four she's attended Rockhampton Grammar School (RGS), and thanks to determination and focus, Pooja has secured the top academic prize of school dux in addition to a highly coveted OP1.

She was one of 12 RGS students to receive an OP1 when the results were posted up at midnight Saturday.

The key to Pooja's academic success wasn't staying up all night to get her work done - it was consistency - she said.

"This is how I've worked for a very long time, staying consistent, doing what you can everyday, not slacking off I guess,” Pooja said.

Knowing your limits, not being distracted, and prioritising were other essential study habits.

"Make sure you know what your goals are because there's a lot of opportunities in schools like this,” she said.

"I've met a lot of people who take on everything and they don't know how to balance those things.

"You need to know what is important and what you want to focus on, especially in your senior years when there's a lot of things you need to get done.”

Pooja is now well on the way to achieving her dream job, awaiting to see whether her preferred university Brisbane's UQ will accept her application for the 2019 intake of the medicine course.

She always suspected that surgery was what she wanted to do with her life but it was a work experience placement this year which confirmed beyond doubt that she was on the right track.

Not squeamish at the sight of blood, prepared to stay back and assist in whatever way she could, the profession was a natural fit.

Pooja wasn't certain what type of surgeon she would become but expected she would figure it out soon enough.

If all goes according to plan, Pooja hopes to return home to work in Rockhampton Hospital after she graduates to not only contribute to our local health system, but also to give back to the community which she loves so much.

"When it comes to practising, I want to be somewhere where I'm actually needed, there's more of a need in rural places,” she said.