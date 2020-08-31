Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Rugby League

School Footy Show: Qld’s best young league players named

by Nic Darveniza
31st Aug 2020 7:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Queensland's top schoolboy rugby league stars will be crowned during Monday night's School Footy Show.

The results of the inaugural best and fairest Michael Morgan Medal for the Aaron Payne Cup and the Justin Hodges Medal for the Allan Langer Cup will be revealed from 7pm.

Joining the program on Monday night will be Ignatius Park head coach Steven Lansley, whose side produced the biggest upset of the school rugby league season when they shocked local rivals Kirwan State High 24-8 in the North Queensland competition.

Aaron Payne Cup; Kirwan State High School and Mackay State High. Kirwan's Jeremiah Nanai scores. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Aaron Payne Cup; Kirwan State High School and Mackay State High. Kirwan's Jeremiah Nanai scores. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Lansley revealed the secret to his side's success over the reigning State champions and how other schools can follow in Iggy Park's trailblazing footsteps.

Viewers can catch all the highlights from the final week of the Aaron Payne and Langer Cup competitions, plus the scoring plays from Keebra Park's Titans Cup win over Marsden in the inaugural Titans Cup women's division.

Kirwan prop Jacob Taia makes his first appearance on the School Footy Show with a player profile.

All that, plus previews of the semi-final clashes in both competitions, makes episode five of the School Footy Show can't-miss TV.

The School Footy Show will be broadcast live across the News Australia network.

Originally published as School Footy Show: Qld's best young league players named

More Stories

aaron payne cup editors picks langer cup rugby league school footy show

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Brazen criminals steal car, crash only minutes later

        Premium Content Brazen criminals steal car, crash only minutes later

        Crime The offenders cut through a home’s security screen door, using an unlocked sliding door to gain entry.

        Fifth drink driving conviction in 5 years for truck driver

        Premium Content Fifth drink driving conviction in 5 years for truck driver

        Crime “People do got to jail for disqualified driving and drink driving.”

        REVEALED: CQ teenage talents who have coach raving

        Premium Content REVEALED: CQ teenage talents who have coach raving

        Hockey Star duo fires as Wanderers continue their march in RHA 2020 Cup.

        CQ students excel in regional training awards

        Premium Content CQ students excel in regional training awards

        Education CQUniversity students were named finalists in several award categories.