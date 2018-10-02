School holiday fun for all ages

SCHOOL HOLIDAY FUN: LEGO lovers will be happy to see a number of LEGO events across the region this week.

WITH only one more week left in the school holidays, there are plenty of activities around the region that are sure to keep the kids entertained until school goes back.

Check out our list of awesome activities for kids of all ages today and tomorrow.

TODAY:

Heritage Village school holiday activities.

9am-12pm

Opera Express @ Rockhampton Regional Council.

Young people aged 12-25 years are wanted to create an original opera in four days with Opera Express at Rockhampton Regional Library. Peter Aoun and Murray Dahm (formally Wot Opera) will work with a group of 30 young people to create an original opera for Mental Health Week. 9am-3pm Tuesday October 2 until Friday October 5. Participants must commit to the entire project.

Call 4936 8043 to book.

School's Out Art Mash-Up: Rock Art for 6 to 10-year-olds.

Who: 6 to 10-year-olds accompanied by an adult

Price: $25 ($22 Friends of the Gallery)

Where: Rockhampton Art Gallery, Beatrice Hutton Room

WEDNESDAY, October 3rd:

Crafty Things That Move @ Gracemere Library.

Learn some simple physics by making fun things that move. For primary school age. 10am-11am.

Lively LEGO Club @ Mount Morgan Library.

Get creative and let your imagination run wild with LEGO® bricks at the libraries. Young children under 5 years will need to be accompanied by a parent or carer. 3pm-4pm.