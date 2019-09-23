School holiday fun for all the family

WE’RE a few days into the school holidays and if you’re looking for activities and events to keep everyone entertained, look no further.

Here we have compiled a list of things the kids can do this week.

ALLENSTOWN SQUARE:

Expressive Art — Move, express, paint and create at Allenstown Square as part of their creative school holiday program. In a partnership with Rockhampton Art Gallery, the school holiday sessions offer opportunities to explore dance and movement in musically motivated Expressive Art Workshops for children between the ages of three and 12. See more at the Allenstown Square website.

PUMPED SPORTS INFLATABLE PLAYGROUND:

Pumped Sports are travelling around Central Queensland during the school holidays, bringing their inflatable playground to different towns in the region. Emerald, Gladstone, Biloela, Rockhampton, Bundaberg and Hervey Bay are all getting visits from the Pumped Sports team. Offering holiday sessions for toddlers (15 months to 5 years) and Open Play sessions for all ages up to 12. Visit the Pumped Sports website to find out more about dates, times and prices.

THE CRAZY JOKER:

Running special school holiday hours The Crazy Joker is a great way to keep the kids entertained for hours on end. They are also running a number of holiday workshops for the kids.

VIRTUAL WORLD:

Immerse yourself in the world on Virtual Reality and keep the family entertained for hours. Virtual World offers a large range of VR gaming, 360 degree videos, an escape room and other interactive experiences. See in store or call 0407 900 372 for more information.

FBA’S FLOW CENTRE:

Head into the Fitzroy Basin Associations FLOW Centre these school holidays and learn about the natural assets in this region. On October 2 and 3 they will also be holding a special display on Rich Reefs which will include interactive activities. Visit the FLOW website to find out more.

ROCKHAMPTON HERITAGE VILLAGE:

Have fun for the whole family at the Heritage Village school holiday activities throughout September and October. You’ll be entertained for hours there, with a stage coach, vintage cars, double decker bus rides and Rory Road Train. For more information call 4936 8680.

CENTRAL QUEENSLAND MULTICULTURAL ASSOCIATION:

Holding free activities during the school holidays for mum, dad and the kids, the CAMS program is a great way to meet new poeple and had loads of fun while doing it.

MAKER SPACE @ MOUNT MORGAN LIBRARY:

Every day during the school holidays, the Mount Morgan Library will have a free crafty maker Space available for children to create something and take home with them. For more informationm visit the Rockhamptn Regional Council website.

SCHOOL’S OUT ART MASH UP: POTTERY DINOSAURS FOR SIX TO 10-YEAR-OLDS:

Are your young artists looking for fun and creative ideas for the school holidays? Let you teens and teens unleash their creative talents with School’s Out Art Mash-Ups and the Rockhampton Art Gallery. For more information, visit the Rockhampton Regional Council website.

SUSTAINABILITY IN ACTION — MAKE YOUR OWN BEES WAX WRAPS:

Learn how to make your own bees wax wraps to reduce single use plastic in your house. Spring into September and come along to this free, family friendly workshop at the Southside Library to learn how to make your own bees wax wraps. For more information, visit the Rockhampton Regional Council website.