School holiday fun in the Rockhampton region

THERE are plenty of events on around the region today to keep the kids entertained during the school holidays.

Head down to the Heritage Village

From 9am to 12pm the kids can feed livestock, jump on board the double decker bus and catch a ride on the stage coach.

Let your kids express their creative side

by using clay to create a one-of-a-kind artwork.

From 10am to 12pm, six to 10-year-old children can head along to the Beatrice Hutton Room at the Rockhampton Art Gallery to create their very own pottery.

There is also a session for 11 to 16-year-olds from 1.30pm to 3.30pm.

Tickets are $25 each.

A puppet show to remember

Larrikin Puppets are bringing their colourful and exciting puppet show to Gracemere Shoppingworld these July school holidays.

Be delighted by Troggg the friendly blue monster and all of his furry, funny friends from 11am.

Winter holiday fun at the gym

Victoria Park Gymnastic and Trampoline Club Inc will be holding a day of fully supervised indoor activities, utilising a variety of both gymnastics & trampoline equipment children from 5years to 13 years are welcome.

Bookings are essential at office@vicipark.com