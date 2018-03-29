School holiday guide: 18 activities in Rocky and surrounds

The Peter Rabbit movie will hit Rockhampton cinemas these school holidays.

The Peter Rabbit movie will hit Rockhampton cinemas these school holidays. Sony Pictures

THERE ARE plenty of activities for the children these Easter school holidays around Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast.

We have compiled just a few of them.

1. EVENT CINEMAS

At the movies, Event Cinemas have prepared a 'jam-packed autumn spectacular' with the introduction of their autumn school holiday program.

Bring the kids along to watch the biggest family blockbusters and get creative with free arts and crafts activities.

The school holiday program is an extravaganza of film themed fun, rolling out at Event Cinema locations nationally.

Little ones will be spoiled for choice with an outstanding line up of exciting films this autumn.

Mopsy (Elizabeth Debicki), Flopsy (Margot Robbie), Benjamin, Bea (Rose Byrne), Peter Rabbit (James Corden) and Cottontail (Daisy Ridley) in Columbia Pictures' Peter Rabbit. Courtesy of Sony Pictures

Hop into a world of mischief, adventure, and charm with Peter Rabbit as the beloved storybook character is brought to life on the big screen.

Join Sherlock Gnomes as he investigates a mysterious case of missing gnomes around London. Journey to a time where prehistoric creatures and woolly mammoths roamed the earth with the stop-motion film, Early Man. Or fly through dimensions of space and time in A Wrinkle in Time.

Bigger kids won't miss out either, gaming fans will be transported to another dimension with Wade Watts as he delves into the world of virtual reality in Steven Spielberg's Ready Player One.

Little artists can show off their creative colouring abilities for the Peter Rabbit colour in competition and get the chance to win an epic Peter Rabbit prize pack.

Budding green thumbs can have a hand at creating their own Sherlock Gnomes out of paper in an exciting craft-meets-garden activity.

A special chocolate-laden Easter Egg Hunt taking place at each first session of the day of Peter Rabbit, Early Man and Sherlock Homes on April 2 from 9.30am

2. HERITAGE VILLAGE

At the Rockhampton Heritage Village there will be plenty of heritage-inspired fun.

Activities will include feeding the livestock, enjoying rides on the stage coach, vintage cars, double decker bus and more.

You can even treat yourself and the family to a light snack or ice cream at Arnolds Store.

The village will be open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursdays of the school holidays from 9am to midday.

Admission is only $9.50 which includes all rides.

One adult free per family and additional adults $9.50.

Enclosed shoes must be worn on all rides.

3. SKATING:

Public skating session every Friday night at the Exhibition Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds. Music, games, skates for hire, fund family atmosphere.

Every Friday night from March 30 to April 27, from 7pm to 9.30pm.

Cost: $7 entry, $3 inline hire and $2 quad hire

4. ARTS IN THE PARK:

Saturdays at the Rockhampton Botanic Gardens, 1pm to 3pm.

April 7: Swing into spring with Sandy. Make a spring-themed stretchy bracelet.

April 14: Mono printed nature journal with Peta. Print nature inspired images to create a magic journal.

5. KIDSCON SHOPPING CENTRE VISIT:

Get your little ones geared up for KidsCon at CapriCon 2018. Join in the superhero fun with art and craft activities and adventurous story time.

Stockland Rockhampton, Play Centre in the Food Court, April 3, from 10am to 12pm.

Allenstown Square, April 4, from 10am to 12pm.

6. CAPRICORN CAVES:

Catherdral Cave Tours:

Hourly, 9am to 4pm.

No one in your family is too young or too old for this easy walking tour.

You experience our most spectacular caves and finish with a sense of adventure.

Family adventure tour:

10am.

This two-hour adventure is an exciting and memorable way to reconnect with family.

Be prepared for crawling, climbing and squeezing.

Fossil tour:

10.15am, 12.15am, 2.15pm.

Discover the fossils of ancient creatures and see life size reconstructions of giant prehistoric beasts.

Climbing wall available on request.

Vist www.capricorncaves.com.au for prices.

Phone 4934 2883 to book.

7. LARRIKIN PUPPETS:

Free colourful and fun Puppet Shows for your under five.

April 3, 10am to 11am at North Rockhampton Library, 154 Berserker St.

8. POWERRANGERS:

PowerRangers Storytime, Augmented Reality Colouring at Gracemere Library.

April 4, 2.30pm to 4.30pm.

April 6, 9.30am to 11.30am.

9. LIVELY LEGO CLUB:

Get creative and let your imagination run wild with LEGO® bricks at the libraries.

The all age activity encourages play, inquiry and communication in a relaxed setting.

Young children under five years will need to be accompanied by a parent or carer.

Mount Morgan Library, April 4 and 11, 3pm to 4pm.

Gracemere Library, April 6 and 13, 3pm to 4.30pm.

North Rockhampton Library, April 6, 3pm to 4.30pm.

10. ANIME MOVIE AND PIZZA NIGHT:

Discover the beauty of Anime Movies in a relaxed library setting and nibble on pizza and drinks. Ages eight-plus.

Rockhampton City Library, April 4, 6pm to 8pm.

Movie is Your Name 2016 Japanese animated romantic drama film written and directed by Makoto Shinkai and produced by CoMix Wave Films.

North Rockhampton Library, April 9, 6pm to 8pm.

Movie is The Boy and the Beast, a 2015 Japanese animated action adventure fantasy film written and directed by Mamoru Hosoda.

Bookings essential phone 4936 8043.

11. ROBOTICS WORKSHOP:

LEGO® Mindstorm for Beginners (ages 10years plus)

Robotics workshops for young people as part of the lead in events for CapriCon.

Participants must have completed the Beginners session to attend the Advanced workshop or be a competent LEGO® Mindstorm user.

Get in early to book your spot as seats will be limited phone 07 4936 8043.

North Rockhampton Library, April 5 and 12, 10am to 12pm.

12. VIRTUAL REALITY MARKSMEN:

Discover if your eyesight is as good as a superhero by aiming for targets in the Virtual Reality room at the Gracemere Library.

Young marksmen and women are invited to register for this fun, free, VR experience during the holidays as an exciting precursor to CapriCon.

Ages nine-plus.

Bookings are essential phone 4936 8043.

April 6, 9.30am to 11.30am.

13. KIDSCON AT CAPRICON:

KidsCon - Part of Rockhampton Regional Library's CapriCon - Steampunk and Pop Culture Convention.

Ages 0-12, amusement rides, face painting, craft activities, cartoon workshop, storytime at 9:30 and much more.

Rockhampton City Library, April 7, 9.30am to 4pm.

14. ANIME/MANGA DRAWING CLUB:

Keen cartoonists are invited to join a club to practice drawing skills and learn from each other in a supportive learning environment.

Bring your pens, pencils, paper and portfolio to the library every fortnight for a relaxed art experience.

Rockhampton City Library, April 9, 3.30pm to 5pm.

15. OZOBOTS:

Robotics workshops for young people as part of the lead in events for CapriCon.

Get in early to book your spot as seats will be limited , phone 07 4936 8043.

Ages five-plus.

North Rockhampton Library, April 10, 10am to 11am and 3pm to 4pm.

16. ART GALLERY:

April 3: Printmaking and bookmaking. Monoprinting with gelatine plates and stencils, as well as making their own stencils or using leaves and feathers. They will then turn these beautiful pages into a pamphlet stich journal to take home and treasure forever.

April 5: Origami-style folding and collaging. Make a mini fold-out journal using a magic book fold. They will use old postage stamps and other trinkets to create a hard-cover collage for their fold-out book.

April 10: Experimental printmaking. Young artists will create relief plates from cardboard, incorporating foam shapes, lace, fabric, string, feathers, and much more. By applying watercolours, they will make a range of relief prints with their plate, as well as experimenting with different colours, layering prints, and using each other's plate designs. Each artist will take home several prints, including one displayed in a CD case frame.

April 12: Mixed media map. Design and draw a sketch map, use techniques such as staining, aging and collaging, and add authentic map features such as a compass rose, a cartouche and a legend to create a rustic and ancient-looking map.

Price: $25 or $22 for Friends of the Gallery (price per session, all materials included).

Where: Rockhampton Art Gallery (entry via the front of the Gallery, directly off Victoria Parade)

Who: Recommended ages 10 to 16 interested in drawing, print-making, map-making, or collaging. No experience necessary.

Parking: Victoria Parade or Bolsover Car Park behind the gallery.

17. MARTIAL ARTS TRY OUT:

Back to School Martial Arts Try Out Day.

Bring the kids along to learn some cool ninja skills and see if MF Martial Arts CQ is for them.

There will be lots of fun and games and great specials if you join on the day.

Bookings are essential please complete prior to attending - phone 0417 182 400.

April 7, 9am for three to six year olds, 10am for seven plus year olds.

Located at Scottvale Squash, Cnr Richardson Rd and Duffy St.

18. MOVIE AFTERNOON:

Are you 12-25 years old? Looking for free activities during the school holidays?

Come along to a movie afternoon pizza, popcorn and drinks provided.

Headspace Rockhampton, 155 Alma St, April 4, 1.30pm to 3.30pm.