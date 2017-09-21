School holiday guide: 8 ways to have fun in Rocky today

THERE'S no excuse for anyone in the Rockhampton region to be bored these school holidays.
Below are eight cheap, or free, easy things to do these school holidays across the Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast regions.
1. Take a walk along Quay St
Discover Rockhampton's heritage by taking a stroll down the riverbank, along the newly paved Quay St. You will find historic, heritage-listed buildings that date back to the nineteenth century.
2. Mount Hay Gemstone Tourist Park
Located at Wycarbah, around 25 minutes west of Gracemere. You can dig your own thundereggs and spherulitic rhyolite that are 120 million years old. If you enjoy fossicking, Mount Hay Gemstone Tourist Park will satisfy you.
3. Mount Archer
Take a drive up Pilbeam Dr to Mount Archer National Park where you will have spectacular views of Rockhampton and surrounding areas.
4. Great Western Hotel
Nothing says Rocky more than the Great Western Hotel. One of Rockhampton's iconic hotels, it was established in 1862 and is famous for its bull-riding events and live entertainment.
5. Glenmore Homestead
Relive the pioneering days at Glenmore Homestead. The historic homestead is on Belmont Rd at Parkhurst.
6. Koorana Crocodile Farm.
Get up close and personal with crocodiles at Koorana Crocodile Farm on Savages Rd at Coowonga. The farm offers educational, fully guided tours.
7. Pfeiffer Park Alpacas
Your heart will surely melt when you visit the adorable alpacas at Pfeiffer Park, between Rockhampton and Yeppoon. Book an appointment with the park on 0409 129 953.
8. Emu Park Anzac Memorial
The seaside community of Emu Park's Anazac Memorial honours those who fought for our country. A boardwalk depicts the history of the Anzacs.