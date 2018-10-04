Menu
THRILL RIDE: Go for a pony or horse ride with Capricorn Equestrian Centre and Trails these school holidays.
SCHOOL HOLIDAY GUIDE: Things to do around the region

vanessa jarrett
by
4th Oct 2018 1:00 AM
THE holidays are nearing an end, check out these activities to see you through those last few days.

MEET A MERMAID: Meet Marina the Keppel Siren, take a photo with her, sit and talk, she shore has some tails to tell. Tomorrow from 11am until close at the Crazy Joker. Gold coin appreciated.

GO KARTS: Go for a spin around Kenrose Park in a go-kart. Jumping castle, playground, swings, push-karts on-site. Take some sausages and cook lunch using the BBQ facilities. Cold drinks available. School holidays open today to Saturday 10am-5pm, Sunday 10am-4pm. 535 Yeppoon Road, just outside of Rockhampton.

RAILWAY MUSEUM: Ride the section car today from 10am-1pm and ride the Purrey steam tram on Sunday from 10am-1pm. Explore the C17 steam loco, restored train carriages, change the signals and use the antique phones. Food and drinks on sale. Entry only $5.50 for the school holidays.

PONY CRAZY: $20 per child who rides for as long as you stay from 9am to midday today and tomorrow. Pony rides, colouring competition, toys, sand pit, lasso, dress ups, farm animals, donkeys, cattle, goats. Sausage sizzle each day and BYO food welcome. Children riding to wear enclosed shoes. Helmets provided. Capricorn Equestrian Centre and Trails, 291 Mount Wheeler, via Makays Road, Bondoola.

PLAY CENTRE: Oasis World Cafe and Play Centre. Entry free with purchase from cafe. Gated toddler area for 0-3 year olds and play centre for 4-12 year olds. Centre in air-conditioned. School holidays opening hours are Tuesday to Saturday, 9am to 1pm. Glenmore Rd/Fraser St at Kershaw House.

