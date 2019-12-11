Menu
There will be plenty to do for your kids these school holidays.
Entertainment

School holiday guide: What your kids can expect

Sean Fox
, sean.fox@capnews.com.au
11th Dec 2019 12:00 AM

STOCKLAND Rockhampton is helping to spread the Christmas spirit, starting the festive season with a line-up of activities and entertainment for the entire family to enjoy.

Centre manager, Elysia Billingham said the centre wanted to treat customers to festive fun that was unique to the traditional shopping experience.

“We’ve extended trading hours... customers have access to it all in the convenience of one place,”she said.

Santa has arrived, setting up beside The Coffee Club, and will be available for daily photos right up until Christmas Eve.

Meanwhile in the Central Highlands, libraries are ­making these summer school holidays fun with a series of activities aimed at toddlers to teenagers. From crafts and robotics, beach trips and movie nights, they’ll be easily entertained. Visit the Central Highlands Regional Council website, for an event calendar filled with plenty for kids to do across December and January.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

