School holiday inspiration for the kids

HOLIDAY FUN: The Yeppoon Lagoon is perfect for keeping the kids entertained over the holiday period.

AS the first week of school holidays give kids a much needed break, parents across the region are no doubt searching for way to keep them entertained until school starts again in October.

Across the region, clubs and businesses are putting on events to help the time go faster and keep the kids happy.

1. Yeppoon PCYC School Holiday program:

Over the holidays, Yeppoon PCYC is running a school age vacation care program, with an event on each week-day during the school break. Today () kids can cool down with a water fight and slip'n'slide and other water based games. For more information about the two week program and to book in, check out the Yeppoon Families Facebook page, contact 0447 786 917, or email yeppoonsac@pcyc.org.au.

2. Kris's Coffee Mad Hatters Cupcake Party:

On Wednesday 26 and Friday 28 of September, Kris's Coffe in Yeppoon will be holding a Mad Hatters Cupcake Party. Kids will have a lunch party with a Sunday or milkshake and be given two cupcakes to decorate between 1pm and 3pm. Booking's are essential as there are limited positions. Call 0447 544 699 to make a booking.

3. Archer Park Rail Museum:

During the school holidays, Archer Rail Museum will be offering discount entry fees and running special activities throughout the holiday.

4. Nudie SurfGrom School Holiday Program:

Kids between five and 12 can learn to surf these school holidays with the nudie SurfGrom's school holiday program. The three or four day program teaches children core skills in the ocean across different skill levels. Each registered child will also receive a Rip Curl participant pack. For more information visit www.surfgroms.com.

5. Rocky Family Carnival:

From September 27 to October 7, Bill's Amusements will host the Rocky Family Carnival at the PCYC's Stapelton Park. The carnival is free entry, with rides costing $5. Unlimited ride armbands can also be purchased for $30.