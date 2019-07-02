SCHOOL HOLIDAYS: Activities to keep all ages entertained

FURRY FRIENDS: There's a free puppet workshop with Brisbane-based puppeteers Larrikin Puppets on offer for children aged five and over at the Rockhampton Southside Library today.

THE winter school holidays have begun, and there is a wide range of fun and exciting activities to keep the kids busy, out of your hair and away from the technology.

Check out The Morning Bulletin's top five school holiday activities to do today.

1. School Holiday Activities at Rockhampton Heritage Village

9am to noon. Entry is $10.

There's stage coach, vintage cars, double decker bus rides and Rory Road Train.

Closed-in shoes must be worn. Children must have parental supervision.

2. Winter Holiday Fun at Victoria Park Gymnastic & Trampoline Club

9am to noon. Entry is $15. Three hours of supervised indoor activities.

Bookings are essential. Call 49225986.

3. School's Out Art Mash Up at Rockhampton Art Gallery

10am to noon. Entry is $22 to $25.

Children will decorate a lantern to take home, and contribute to the lanterns used at the Rockhampton Cultural Festival on August 24.

For children aged 6-10.

4. School Holiday Fun at Stockland Rockhampton.

10am to 1pm. Free event.

Stockland retailers will host tasty treat workshops with doughnut and chocolate making, designing fruit and jelly cups and guac masterclasses.

Sessions run each day in front of Prouds the Jewellers, Strandbags and Bonds. Bookings not required. Limited spaces per session.

5. Larrikin Puppet Workshop at Southside Library

2pm to 3.30pm. Free event. Learn the basic techniques that bring Muppet-style characters to life in an interactive and fun workshop.

Bookings are essential. Call 49368043.