SCHOOL HOLIDAYS: Keep kids happy and entertained

TRIO: Bronte , Ezekiel , and Esther Taolofi at The Crazy Joker. Chris Ison ROK210915cjoker4

THE winter school holidays have begun, and there is a wide range of fun and exciting activities to keep the kids busy, out of your hair and away from the technology.

Check out The Morning Bulletin's top five school holiday activities to do today.

1. School Holiday Activities at Rockhampton Heritage Village

9am to noon. Entry is $10 per child, one adult free. Extra adults are $10 each.

There's stage coach, vintage cars, double decker bus rides and Rory Road Train.

Closed-in shoes must be worn.

Children must have parental supervision.

2. Winter Holiday Fun at Victoria Park Gymnastic & Trampoline Club

9am to noon. Entry is $15. Three hours of supervised indoor activities.

Everyone needs to bring along a cold water bottle, morning tea and a pair of clean socks.

Bookings are essential. Call 49225986.

3. School Holiday Fun at Stockland Rockhampton

10am to 1pm. Free event.

Stockland retailers will host tasty treat workshops with doughnut and chocolate making, designing fruit and jelly cups and guac masterclasses.

Sessions run each day in front of Prouds the Jewellers, Strandbags and Bonds. Bookings not required. Limited spaces per session.

4. Lively LEGO Club at Gracemere and Mt Morgan Library

3pm to 4.30pm. Get creative and let your imagination run wild with LEGO bricks at the libraries.

The all age activity encourages play, inquiry and communication in a relaxed setting.

Young children will need to be accompanied by a parent or carer.

5. School Holidays Dinner at The Crazy Joker

5pm to 8pm. Entry is $2 per person.

There will be share pizzas and a special menu.

The event promises to be a fun night for the kids.