School kids battle it out for quiz competition

GRINNERS: The Senior Team from Rockhampton Grammar School are pleased with their win in the Quiz (front, from left) Ben Scott, William Etherington (captain) and Geneva Cocks. Standing at the back are the Rockhampton North Rotary's organisers of the Quiz, Eric Anderson, Keith Ireland and Henry Boswood with Acting President Ashley. Contributed

THE Secondary Schools' Quiz competition has again entertained audiences.

The quiz, conducted by the Rockhampton North Rotary Club on Monday, May 20 and Tuesday, May 21, provided two nights of excellent competition and entertainment.

School teams of three members competed against each other.

From the Preliminary Round, the top four teams continued on to battle it out in the semi-finals.

The Junior Section on the Monday night was a close competition in the first round with a tie coming up for the second position.

Leading after the first round was the Rockhampton Grammar School who was successful in defeating Heights College in the first semi, while St Brendans College took out the second semi with a narrow win over The Cathedral College.

In the final, the Rockhampton Grammar team of Hashitha Peddireddy (captain), Jane Brighton and Thayaghan Vignarajah kept ahead of St Brendans to be the Junior Champions on the night.

On the following evening, the seniors also turned on a great competition.

Eight schools competed with the four highest scores in the preliminary round being, from highest score to fourth: Rockhampton Grammar School, The Cathedral College, Heights College and Rockhampton High School.

The top two teams both won their semi.

In the final, Rockhampton Grammar went to an early lead and held this right through to the final question to be the Senior Champions and emulate the success of their Junior team on the previous night.

William Etherington (captain), Geneva Cocks and Ben Scott were senior Grammar's successful team members.