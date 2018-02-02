School kids evacuated after Rocky pool goes into lock-down

Heated pool under cover at the Southside Pool in Rockhampton from the old 10 metre dive platform. Photo Sharyn O'Neill / The Morning Bulletin

Heated pool under cover at the Southside Pool in Rockhampton from the old 10 metre dive platform. Photo Sharyn O'Neill / The Morning Bulletin Sharyn O'Neill ROK130814spool5

A ROCKHAMPTON pool went into lock-down today after a woman near the facility was reportedly carrying a firearm.

Manager of the 2nd World War Memorial Pool, Jason Somerville-Kimlin, said the pool had to be shut down around 1.30pm after police alerted reception of the potential threat.

All staff were moved to safe areas and a bus load of school children from Stanwell State School was turned around as everyone was evacuated from the popular south Rockhampton facility.

Jason said the woman was known to the pool and was reportedly removed numerous times in the past for "ongoing issues”.

He said the woman had been banned for up to a month at one point but refused to move on and would commonly threaten staff.

"A police officer came to our foyer and spoke to the receptionist and informed her a lady we ejected the day before had been seen in the area and was suspected to be carrying a firearm,” he said.

"She made threats to a number of my staff because they asked her to leave to pool.”

Jason said on Thursday the woman tried to make contact through Red Poppy Cafe and push past a member of staff before becoming angry and threatening them again.

The next day she was seen in the area reportedly carrying a gun.

An hour after evacuating, Jason said QPS confirmed the pool was safe to re-enter.

A spokesman for police said the incident was being investigated.