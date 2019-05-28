Menu
15 stabbed in Kawasaki City Image: NHK World
Crime

School kids stabbed, 16 injured, in park attack

28th May 2019 10:14 AM | Updated: 10:29 AM

SIXTEEN people, including eight primary school children, have been injured in a suspected stabbing by a man in a park just outside Tokyo this morning.

Two children and an adult were without vital signs after the suspected stabbing in Kawasaki city, west of Tokyo, NHK said, citing city authorities.

The suspect was detained on the spot and was badly hurt after stabbing himself in the shoulder, NHK said.

Images broadcast on Japanese television show police cars, ambulances and fire engines blocking the narrow streets close to the park, with large, orange tents set up over the crime scene. Roads around the site have been blocked off.

The broadcaster said two knives were spotted at the scene, but there was no immediate confirmation from officials.

The attack occurred at a park not far from a local train station, local media said.

Footage broadcast on local TV stations showed multiple police cars, ambulances and fire engines at the scene.

Emergency medical tents were put up to treat the wounded. 

 

More to come

