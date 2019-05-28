School kids stabbed, 16 injured, in park attack

SIXTEEN people, including eight primary school children, have been injured in a suspected stabbing by a man in a park just outside Tokyo this morning.

Two children and an adult were without vital signs after the suspected stabbing in Kawasaki city, west of Tokyo, NHK said, citing city authorities.

Children among 15 injured in stabbing rampage in Kawasaki park https://t.co/59Cjq6TWFA pic.twitter.com/djeQMEcXJr — Japan Today News (@JapanToday) May 28, 2019

The suspect was detained on the spot and was badly hurt after stabbing himself in the shoulder, NHK said.

Images broadcast on Japanese television show police cars, ambulances and fire engines blocking the narrow streets close to the park, with large, orange tents set up over the crime scene. Roads around the site have been blocked off.

Breaking: At least 16 injured, including children, after stabbing in the area of Tokiti Daiichi Park in Kawasaki City, Japan. pic.twitter.com/LdBpVreqOf — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) May 28, 2019

The broadcaster said two knives were spotted at the scene, but there was no immediate confirmation from officials.

The attack occurred at a park not far from a local train station, local media said.

Emergency medical tents were put up to treat the wounded.

