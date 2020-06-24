Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Formals are back! Queensland students have been given the green light to kick up their heels to celebrate their final year of secondary education.
Formals are back! Queensland students have been given the green light to kick up their heels to celebrate their final year of secondary education.
Education

School leavers’ rite of passage restored

by Antonia O’Flaherty
24th Jun 2020 7:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND senior students will still be able to celebrate the tradition of the Year 12 formal, after coronavirus threatened to cancel the rite of passage.

Education Minister Grace Grace today said it had been a tough few months for students - particularly for our year 12s.

"They've done a terrific job adapting to changes and playing their part in reducing the spread of COVID-19," she said on social media.

"Because of their great work, and the great work of all Queenslanders, they will be able to celebrate at the end of the year with their friends and families.

"Principals will work with their school communities to make sure events and venues meet COVID Safe Industry requirements.

"So pick out those corsages, book those limousines and get on your dancing shoes!"

Originally published as School leavers' rite of passage restored

coronavirus school formals

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'The worst we've seen': Forensic crews scour crime scene

        premium_icon 'The worst we've seen': Forensic crews scour crime scene

        News Police have arrested a man in connection with the stabbing death of a woman in a Rockhampton home last night, in a shocking incident they believe happened in front of...

        ‘Cheap and sneaky’ CQ pollies’ Facebook exchange gets heated

        premium_icon ‘Cheap and sneaky’ CQ pollies’ Facebook exchange gets heated

        News Things kicked off this morning in an online exchange between Rockhampton Mayor and...

        Why three mates will run 5km every four hours for 48 hours

        premium_icon Why three mates will run 5km every four hours for 48 hours

        News ‘This is such an important issue and we’re pretty passionate about it.’

        Lauga speaks out on ‘unthinkable act of violence’

        premium_icon Lauga speaks out on ‘unthinkable act of violence’

        Crime ‘I think that our city, our whole state and even our whole country have been left...