School mowing saga continues, local business steps up

A GRANDPARENT has offered their mowing services free of charge to a Rockhampton school after council advised they would no longer maintain the surrounds.

Late last month, the Rockhampton Region Council notified the Frenchville State School they would no longer maintain footpaths on Geordie St, Old Rollo Dr, Guthrie St and Frenchville Rd, which includes the drop off zone.

Council will cease to mow footpaths surrdounding the Frenchville State School including along Geordie St, Guthrie St, Old Rollo Dr and Frenchville Rd. Google maps

While council is legally responsible for road services, which includes footpaths, Parks and Recreation chair councillor Cherie Rutherford last months said the budget didn't allow council to service all 50 educational facilities across the region.

At the time she noted the school was one of only six in the region who benefited from council's mowing services.

But a notice sent to the school's principal Leisa Neaton on Thursday revealed council has since backflipped and will reinstate mowing of the public car park and set down area fronting Frenchville Rd.

"This action is in recognition of the on-going advice provided by cuncil to the community to use this area for car parking for community recreation events and use of Mt Archer and Frenchville Walk," council's Parks manager Margaret Barrett stated in a letter to the school on March 9, which they posted to Facebook yesterday.

Though Ms Barrett noted the continued maintenance would only be temporary, and council would give three months notice of the maintenance ceasing.

The school shared their gratitude toward the council, councillor Neil Fisher and the Parks Department for reconsidering the matter, and praised a grandparent and local business owner for their generous offer to maintain the other three areas.

It appears the the person they refer to is David Bryan of Me2u Lawn Mowing after his daughter Amanda Bryan shared the school's post.

"The grandparent they are referring to is my dad," she posted.

"A local business owner with brilliant community service efforts!

"Me2u Lawn Mowing once again going above and beyond."

The school will offer the business some advertising space on the fenceline and in the newsletter.