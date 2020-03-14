School receives $1.1m boost for crossing, bus stop

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said the funding for Taranganba School road safety is part of the State Governments $20 million plan to make school zones safer

PARENTS and Teachers at Taranganba State School in Yeppoon are breathing a sigh of relief after being granted $1,186,500 to improve pedestrian crossings, install a bus set-down area with storage for students using the services and works to mitigate illegal parking.

The grant was part of the State Governments $20 million, three-year School Transport Infrastructure Program to boost road safety at Queensland schools.

Taranganba SS Principal Susan Beatty said the school are very excited that funding has been approved to complete their bus set down area.

“Completion of this work will allow further works to be undertaken to relocate travel zones, provide additional parking and ensure safe entry and exit from our school,” Ms Beatty said.

“We thank the State Government for funding this initiative as our growing school numbers has impacted on our parking and safety for staff, children and parents around our school.

“We look forward to work commencing in the near future.”

Works will make school drop off zones safer for all road users

With Taranganba State School listed as the largest Primary School in the Keppel electorate, Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said the funding will give students and road users a safer option when entering and exiting the school grounds.

“The funding is part of the State Government’s $900 million, four-year all road safety program for Queensland,” Ms Lauga said.

“This new Palaszczuk Government initiative is about investing in infrastructure at our schools to improve road safety for our most vulnerable road users; children.

“This a project which will provide a long-term safety benefit for students, their families and school staff, which builds on the successful flashing signs program and crossing supervisors scheme.”

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said the safety of Queensland children, families and school staff is a key priority and encouraged other schools to contact the Department of Transport and Main Roads to see how they could apply for funding.

“Submission of ideas are open all year to schools and local councils as well as community and school bodies,” Mr Bailey said.

Mr Bailey said while the grants would play an important role, everyone still had a role to play in keeping children safe around schools.

“Always remain cautious and vigilant when driving through school zones as children can be unpredictable.

“The responsibility to protect our children’s safety doesn’t only rest with our crossing supervisors – road safety is everyone’s responsibility.”