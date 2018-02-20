School records highest number of OP eligible students

ROCKHAMPTON Grammar School is celebrating another successful year of academic prowess, in light of the QCAA's release of Queensland's top rating OP schools.

Out of the school's 126 OP students, 35 RGS students achieved OP 1-5 outcomes, with four of those students receiving an OP 1.

Headmaster Dr Phillip Moulds said he is "really pleased with the results” which are a result of dedicated staff and parents, investing heavily in students' education, and of course, that of the hard work of the RGS pupils.

"We have the greatest number of students who are OP eligible in CQ and the greatest number of students achieving the best possible outcomes,” said Dr Moulds.

"We're about individual students being the best they can be and that is different for every student.

"Our results are pretty consistent last year and this year although we have had an improvement in our OP 1-10 band.

"Our percentage this year is the second highest in our history and we've found that really good in terms of what it provides kids with options for their tertiary education and pathways to go on.”

Of all 2017's RGS OP eligible students, 69 per cent achieved an OP 1-10 and 92 per cent achieved an OP 1-15.

Dr Moulds credited the relationships between staff and students, and the "partnership with parents at home”.

"[And also] having good value foundations and discipline to work independently and interdependently,” Dr Moulds said.

"The pleasing part is all the kids work really hard to get really good results.

"They're very supportive of each other and get great support at home and their teachers work collaboratively with them to help them achieve the best results possible.”

A number of RGS students also participate in Start Uni Now with CQUniversity as well as 239 students achieving VET qualifications in the year 12 cohort.

"Having the best qualifications allows them to gain employment whilst studying,” Dr Moulds said.

In 2020, the school will be embracing the new Australian Tertiary Admission Rank (ATAR) system, set to revolutionise syllabuses and the method of assessments.

"25 or 50 per cent of assessments will be done through external exams, whereas now it's all internal,” Dr Moulds said.

"Our students coming through in year 10 or younger have had changes in their assessment already in the way in which their learning programs are constructed.

"We're very mindful in preparing students and staff with changes whilst still proving the best learning opportunities under the current system.”

Dr Moulds said RGS provides plenty of opportunities for every student, and that no matter what field of interest, there is something for everyone.

"Families choose RGS because academic standards are high and because children benefit from a well-rounded education and experiences they can't get anywhere else, such as our strong personal development programme, focused on character development, and resources that no other local school can provide,” said Dr Moulds.

RGS provides its students with a beach-front Outdoor Education campus, exclusive access to a working cattle property, a demonstration farm, welding at its engineering workshops, and courses at its Dance and Musical Theatre Academy that include ballet.