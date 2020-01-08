School savvy pop up shops opens its doors

IF you thought the Boxing Day sales spelled madness, just wait until School Savvy’s pop up stores opens its doors.

There are only six days to go with final preparations underway for the week-long back to school event.

Taking place in the ­Rockhampton, Bundaberg and Capricorn Coast regions, School Savvy CQ assistant ­co-ordinator Danielle Mitchell said there had been little rest over the Christmas period with inquiries flooding the service’s Facebook page and website.

“We’ve received queries about the day itself and how it will work, as well as people wishing to donate and help in any way they can,” she said.

“It’s fantastic to see the interest ramping up for this ­initiative which helps so many Central Queensland families.

“Each pop-up shop will have a range of low cost stationery and preloved uniforms to give school aged children the best possible start to the school year.”

Between January 13 and 17, School Savvy pop-up shops in Rockhampton and Bundaberg will be open for business, with Yeppoon’s operational from January 14 to 16 and Mount Morgan’s opening on January 15.

Off the back of last year’s successful event, (which was held in the Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast regions), Danielle expected this year’s pop-up shops to exceed last year’s numbers.

“With the expansion of School Savvy now in Bundaberg this year, the project itself has increased exponentially,” she said.

“Last year’s pop-up shops saw more than 1400 attendees across the region, more than 400 families supported and more than 700 individual children helped.

“We are very excited to be able to help so many children and families within our community.”