School Savvy program helps over 1000 kids

CentacareCQ Risk and Innovation Leisa Kilsby and Director Robert Sims prepare for School Savvy with community donations of stationery supplies.

IN THE wake of a hectic back to school season, the School Savvy’s Central Queensland team saw more than 600 families across the region benefit from some financial relief during the week of the initiative’s pop-up shops.

Parents, grandparents, guardians and children from across Rockhampton, Bundaberg, Capricorn Coast and Mount Morgan attended the shops, which featured low-cost stationery and preloved uniforms kindly donated by the local community.

Local hair stylists also got behind the cause and donated their time to provide free hair cuts to the children to help them look and feel great for their first day back at school.

School Savvy’s Central Queensland assistant co-ordinator Danielle Mitchell said the whole week was an amazing success, helping local families give their kids the best chance for a great education and future.

“We saw wonderful gestures of gratitude shared throughout the week,” she said.

“People were very ap­preciative, expressing their thanks for helping to get their child get ready for the school year – at times it was quite emotional.

“The project has helped more than 1450 people across Rockhampton, the Capricorn Coast and Mount Morgan with more than 500 students assisted for the start of the school year.

“The Spirit of School Savvy is well and truly alive in the region ... it’s great to see that the community wants to give every child the opportunity to optimise their education.”

Although the shops are now closed for the year, the School Savvy team are already looking to the future to prepare for the 2021 back to school period.

Danielle explained the need for this initiative is motivation for the project to grow and expand to many other regions in 2021.

“We have a lot of work to do in the interim – discussing how we can improve the initiative and help the community for next year,” she said.

“Every child deserves an education – it’s a basic human right that we can provide to them at a community level.”

Danielle said the School Savvy’s Central Queensland team wished to thank their sponsors, local businesses and the wider community for the generosity and support in getting behind the initiative.

“It’s quite overwhelming to see so many people wishing to help the struggling families within their local community,” she said.

“We are happily accepting donations throughout the year for our 2021 pop up shops – it’s never too early to donate.”

For more information, contact CentacareCQ on 1300 523 985 or email schoolsavvy@ centacarecq.com.