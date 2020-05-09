School scandal joins Trad’s long list of integrity dramas

JACKIE Trad's announcement she will stand aside from ministerial responsibilities is the latest twist in her scandal-plagued time as Queensland's Deputy Premier and Treasurer.

The latest integrity drama - questions about her involvement in the appointment of a school principal - comes after Ms Trad's purchase of an investment home near Cross River Rail last year.

That scandal, revealed by The Courier-Mail, and the latest surrounding the school appointment led the Opposition in November to describe Ms Trad as a "gold card member" at the state's corruption watchdog.

Ms Trad apologies for the home purchase and has denied wrongdoing amid the latest allegations.

THE DEPUTY PREMIER'S WOES

July 18, 2019: The Courier-Mail reveals Jackie Trad failed to publicly declare a $695,500 Woolloongabba property she bought near Cross River Rail in March

July 19, 2019: Ms Trad receives advice from the Integrity Commissioner and announces she will sell the property

July 22, 2019: Ms Trad refers herself to the CCC and removes herself from decisions on Cross River Rail while CCC assesses the matter.

July 23, 2019: The Deputy Premier fronts Budget Estimates and reveals she phoned CCC boss Alan MacSporran on July 21, as it emerges a rival bidder proposed moving the Boggo Rd station further from Trad's house

August 8, 2019: The Courier-Mail reveals Ms Trad could face a wider probe into the purchase of the property after the LNP refers concerns about a new school, located 1km away, to the CCC

September 6, 2019: Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk removes Ms Trad from dealings in the Cross River Rail and appoints Kate Jones to oversee the project. The CCC decides not to investigate Ms Trad's house purchase but says failing to declare such conflicts should be illegal.

October 1: Ms Trad's office confirms her Woolloongabba investment home has sold for $695,500 - the purchase price in March.

November 27, 2019: Claims emerge the Deputy Premier interfered in the selection process for the principal of the new Inner City South Secondary College. The Education Department confirms contact but says there was no interference.

December 6, 2019: The CCC confirms it is assessing the claims of Ms Trad's alleged school interference reported by Opposition education spokesman Jarrod Bleijie.

May 9: Ms Trad announces she will stand aside from ministerial duties while the CCC investigates allegations about the recruitment of a principal at Inner City South State Secondary College.

