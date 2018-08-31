School supporters close to tears at opening of $1.9m hall

YEPPOON State School's $1.86 million newly upgraded hall was officially opened yesterday by Assistant Minister for Education Brittany Lauga and school patrons Olive and Brian Dorey.

Mr and Mrs Dorey who have been avid supporters of the school since its opening in 1969, said it was a moment that nearly brought a tear to the eye.

"We have been there from the beginning and to see just how far this amazing educational facility has come is heart-warming for us and the community,” Mr Dorey said.

"Together, we had eight children educated at Yeppoon State High School and we both played a large part in fundraising to improve the school's buildings and equipment.

"I was the second P&C president from 1970 to 1974 before becoming vice-president. In those days we didn't have as much access to government grants, so we had to do a lot of old-fashioned fundraising.

"Olive was a career teacher and did supply work to the school as well as volunteer time in remedial classes, so the school has been a large part of our lives and we continue to support to this day.”

Ms Lauga said the upgrade had created flexible learning spaces and meeting areas for groups of students as well as a multi-purpose sports court.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga with Patrons Brian and Olive Dorey at the newly upgraded school hall opening

"It's the ideal venue for Year 7-12 physical education classes and Certificate III Fitness and Certificate III in Sport and Recreation classes,” she said.

"I was here and celebrating with principal Ruth Miller when the first sod was turned, and I can see it is already making a great contribution to school life.”

Ms Lauga said she had worked closely with the school on numerous projects such as $4.25 million for new classrooms and administration building, RUOK Day, sporting sponsorships, graduations and a $500,000 home economics building refurbishment.

The Yeppoon State High School string quartet entertained at the opening

"I was also thrilled that local contractors Hutchinson Builders and Design Tek won the tender to complete the work,” she said.

"Our Advancing Queensland Schools program is supporting a $200 million investment in state school projects and includes more than $116 million to build new school halls and refurbish existing halls at 30 state schools across Queensland.”

"It's part of our shared commitment to delivering quality education for all young Queenslanders.”

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga with Patrons Brian and Olive Dorey and Deputy Principal Dani Pozzetti at the newly upgraded school hall opening

Deputy principal Dani Pozzetti said the hall upgrade was already proving a huge asset.

"This multi-purpose facility will complement our indoor sports centre as another large indoor venue for our students,” Ms Pozzetti said.

"We have just over 1000 students and a growing population, so we need to ensure we have appropriate facilities to cater to the demand on the school.”