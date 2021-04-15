School swimming coach stole wallet after pub argument

A school based swimming coach got into an argument with a man at a pub and stole his wallet which contained $160 cash.

Colette Alison Dearing, 48, pleaded guilty on April 14 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of stealing.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said police were called to the Red Lion Hotel about 10pm on March 26 to a possible stealing offence.

He said staff told police the female suspect was still at the pub waiting for police.

Senior Constable Rumford said Dearing made admissions to taking the wallet after a verbal disagreement and she took the cash out of the wallet before throwing the wallet under a table.

Defence lawyer Lachlan Robertson said his client, a single mother of three, was a swimming coach at a local school and also employed as an employment consultant with Max Employment.

He said Dearing had been drinking that night and her behaviour was out of character.

Dearing was put on a five-month Good Behaviour Bond with $500 recognisance.