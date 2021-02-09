Schoolboy taken to hospital after woodwork arm laceration

A Gladstone State High School student was taken to hospital after suffering a laceration to the arm in a woodwork incident on Tuesday.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to a location on the Dawson Highway at 1.21pm.

Paramedics transported a student to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition suffering a laceration to the arm following a woodwork incident.

Initial reports indicated a 13-year-old student had cut their arm in a woodwork class.

“Paramedics transported one patient to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition,” the Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said.

On Tuesday afternoon, a Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service spokeswoman said the 13-year-old boy remained in hospital in a stable condition.

A spokesman said The Department of Education is aware of an incident today involving a Gladstone State High School student that occurred during a woodworking class.

“The student’s parents were notified immediately and the Queensland Ambulance Service was

called to assess the student who was then transported to hospital,” the spokesman said.

“No further details can be provided for reasons of student privacy.

“The school’s highest priority remains the health and safety of students and staff and support is being provided as needed.”