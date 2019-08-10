Schoolboys star to debut for Capras 20s

ON A MISSION: The Capras 20s need to win three of their last four games to make the top eight in the Hastings Deering Colts competition.

ON A MISSION: The Capras 20s need to win three of their last four games to make the top eight in the Hastings Deering Colts competition. CQ CAPRAS

RUGBY LEAGUE: Schoolboy sensation Riley Boaza will make his debut with the Rockhampton Leagues Club CQ Capras 20s today.

The 17-year-old will come off the bench and play second row in the Round 20 game against the third-placed Townsville Blackhawks.

The young Capras are three points outside the top eight and must win three of their last four games to lock in a finals spot.

It will be a test today with five regulars, including skipper Blake Moore, called into the Capras Intrust Super Cup team, and several others out with injury and illness.

They will, however, welcome back fullback Travis Turnbull who has been out for a month.

Travis Turnbull will be back in action today after a month out. CQ CAPRAS

Coach Damien Seibold said he would be thinking outside the box today.

"It's going to be a challenge but obviously we will try to do our best to come away with the win,” he said.

"We're going to have to throw caution to the wind to rattle Townsville.

"We'll have a lot of guys who have played only one or two games this season.”

Seibold said Boaza played with the Capras under-18s and since their season finished had been training with the 20s.

"He'll be playing his first game for us, which is a big effort for a kid in grade 11.

"He was a standout at the Confraternity Carnival (for The Cathedral College) and he was one of the 18s best players this year.

The Cathedral College Year 11 student Riley Boaza will make his debut for the Capras 20s today. contributed

"He's physically up to it and ready to go.

"We'll just need him to make his tackles and get as much early ball to Harrison McIndoe as possible.”

Seibold said Townsville were a big, strong, physical outfit.

"We'll be trying to move them around as much as we can,” he said.

"If we can do that and complete our sets and kick early, we'll go a long way to putting ourselves in a position to get the win.”

Meanwhile, the senior Capras will tackle a Townsville side that is emerging as a genuine title-contender after scoring seven wins on the trot.

The Capras 20s game kicks off at 3.30pm at Browne Park. The ISC game is at 6pm.