Bowen schoolgirl Rachel Antonio
Bowen schoolgirl Rachel Antonio Contributed
Schoolgirl Rachel Antonio's 'boyfriend' to front court

18th Mar 2018 9:47 AM

THE man named by the coroner as Bowen schoolgirl Rachel Antonio's killer will this week front court in a bid to have the determination overturned.

The two-day hearing, which begins tomorrow, is the latest in a decades-long legal battle.

Rachel, was 16 when she disappeared. Her mother had dropped her at the cinema on Anzac Day 1998.

Former lifesaving captain Robert Hytch was charged with her murder but a jury found him guilty of manslaughter. He was later acquitted after a retrial.

In 2015, the court heard evidence that Hytch had been in a secret relationship with Rachel, 10 years his junior, and had lashed out after discovering she pretended to be pregnant.

Coroner David O'Connell found Hytch had a violent altercation with Rachel, resulting in her death, and then hid her body.

In 2016, Hytch filed a Supreme Court application asking for a judicial review of the Coroner's findings.

